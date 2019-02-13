Wet Wednesday

The morning was soggy and stormy due to the air being so juiced up ahead of a weak cold front. There will be a brief breaks with activity popping up from time-to-time. However, another line of showers and storms will move through from Southwest Florida around lunch time. The Storm Prediction Center has place a small portion of Florida under the risk of seeing a few strong storms capable of producing heavy rainfall leading to wet roads with ponding likely, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning as main hazards.

Conditions gradually start improve tonight with leftover clouds and showers. An area of high pressure will build into the Southeast United States along a nice breeze from the North. This will allow temperatures to feel somewhat cooler on Valentine’s Day, but average into the low to middle 60’s. High temperatures will range in the upper 70’s.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7