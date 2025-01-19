The weather roller coaster ride has returned to South Florida this week with fluctuating temperatures courtesy of a series of fronts set to cross through. These fronts will also lead to higher rain chances through much of the week.

Therefore, enjoy the sunshine and warmth this Sunday! Another beautiful day is ahead with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer highs in the mid 80s across mainland locations. It will remain gusty, however, with speeds up to 30-35 mph.

That then changes starting this evening as a cold front arrives from the northwest, leading to a broken line of showers after sunset.

Despite this front clearing to our south, it will stall nearby and the moisture will essentially get stuck behind it. Therefore, expect times of rain tonight with damp, dreary and soggy conditions through the day Monday.

In some areas, it may very well even be a washout on MLK Day. Given that the front will be to our south, it will also be quite cool with temperatures stuck in the 60s all day long.

It then turns warmer Tuesday as a warm front lifts through before temperatures drop back down Wednesday as the next cold front arrives. Rain chances during this period will remain elevated at around a 50% chance while skies stay mostly cloudy.

Despite it being warmer here Tuesday, it will actually be cold enough for some snow as far south as northern Florida!

If you were to guess, it warms up again Thursday before a stronger push of cooler air is forecast to arrive by next weekend, which should lead to drier and brighter conditions.