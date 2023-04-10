Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. After plenty of sunshine and lots of dry time, rain and thunderstorms moved across our area and left portions of South Florida flooded. The rain and thunderstorms popped up as a weak front moved into our area. That same front continues to sag southward across our area, trapping moisture over us and keeping us quite cloudy this morning. We even saw showers moving in across our metro and coastal areas as the morning progressed. The good news is that this morning South Florida woke up to comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The bad news is that showers will once again return to the forecast today.

As mentioned above, showers will once again be a big part of our forecast today. The front that has taken its time to clear South Florida will eventually stall just south of our area. And as winds veer off the water later today (out of the Northeast), we will see a better chance for rain as those winds will tap into moisture over the Atlantic. In addition, wind speeds will substantially increase throughout the day, leaving South Florida under windy to gusty conditions through a big chunk of this work week.

Looking ahead, South Florida looks to be entering an unsettled weather pattern as we head into next week as the above-mentioned front will remain nearby, allowing for an area of low pressure to develop along that old front over the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually that disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is going to pull the old front back north towards South Florida once again. This will help keep rain and thunderstorms over our area through at least the middle of the work week. No major change is expected through much of this week as South Florida can expect conditions to be windy and very wet at times at the very least, which could lead to a flood concern (as we saw on Sunday).

As mentioned above, a weak front nearby and then a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances high across our area for much of this week. But apart from temperatures remaining near average due to the cloud cover, what exactly does higher rain chances mean for us? Well, for this time of year average rain chances should be nowhere higher than 30% across our South Florida. But for this week South Florida will be looking at the possibility of 50% to 70% of the area seeing rain on any given day. Needless to say flooding will continue to be a concern all week long.









