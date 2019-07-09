Wet Weather Continues

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the West coast of Florida into the East coast metro areas under a marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall. As storms develop and push in our general direction, heavy downpours could lead to street flooding in poor drainage areas. Models are showing better than an inch of rain possible in the next 24 hours.

We have a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Steering flow will push storms our way during the afternoon & evening hours. Main hazards are lightning & flooding of roadways in poor drainage areas. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oLrcssyPyk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2019

Disturbance is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later today. Over warm water, it could develop into a depression no later than Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance in developing over the area highlighted in red. A more Northward track to the West hugging the Gulf coast, means a weaker system, but if it sags Southward, it will be stronger. Either way, this potential tropical system is expected to be a heavy rain event for a while. Areas from the Florida Panhandle to Texas should pay attention to weather closely.

Disturbance now located over Eastern Florida Panhandle is producing disorganized shower activity. Expected to move into NE Gulf of Mexico later today. Depression likely to develop by late Wednesday or Thursday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kF6x0B2Vzt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2019

As this potential tropical system moves West and away from Florida, it will gradually dry up. For now, tropical downpours possible through Thursday. Fewer storms by Friday and back to typical Summer pattern over the weekend.

Tropical moisture likely lingers most of the week. This will leave us with a high rain chance through Thursday. Fewer storms Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Y6T0Ja0d9R — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 9, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7