Wet Weather Continues

The Weather Prediction Center has placed the West coast of Florida into the East coast metro areas under a marginal risk of seeing excessive rainfall. As storms develop and push in our general direction, heavy downpours could lead to street flooding in poor drainage areas. Models are showing better than an inch of rain possible in the next 24 hours.
Disturbance is forecast to emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later today. Over warm water, it could develop into a depression no later than Thursday. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance in developing over the area highlighted in red. A more Northward track to the West hugging the Gulf coast, means a weaker system, but if it sags Southward, it will be stronger. Either way, this potential tropical system is expected to be a heavy rain event for a while. Areas from the Florida Panhandle to Texas should pay attention to weather closely.
As this potential tropical system moves West and away from Florida, it will gradually dry up. For now, tropical downpours possible through Thursday. Fewer storms by Friday and back to typical Summer pattern over the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7