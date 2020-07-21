Soggy South Florida
A tropical wave moving into the Gulf dumped a lot of rain across South Florida. From just over a third of an inch in Miami, to over 2 inches in the Lower Keys.
Gusty Winds
The wave also whipped up some strong winds with reports of gusts between 39 and 53 mph mostly over the Keys. More on & off downpours can be expected on Wednesday.
What’s Next for the Wave?
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving the wave a 40% chance it could develop into a depression or a storm over 5 days in the area highlighted in orange. It may be a worry for Louisiana and Texas.
One more Atlantic Feature
Aside from the wave, NHC began issuing advisories Tuesday afternoon on Tropical Depression 7, in the Middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It presently has winds under 39 mph.
Where is it headed?
High pressure to the North and the Trade Winds to the South will steer TD 7 to the west, aiming it for the Windward Islands. It could become Tropical Storm Gonzalo on Wednesday.
We’ll be watching