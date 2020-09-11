Wet & Unsettled Weekend

Plenty of tropical moisture is around South Florida and more over the Bahamas associated with a disturbance that will bring additional showers and storms. Most of the models are showing widespread rain possible on Saturday. Flooding will be the primary concern.

Slow-moving showers and storms could produce 1 to 2 inches of rain possible today. Higher amounts heading into Saturday with the ground already being saturated.

The disturbance is being monitored by The National Hurricane Center and they feel it will have a better opportunity to develop once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It has a medium chance to form during the next 5 days.

Have wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

Trending