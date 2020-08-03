Wet & Unsettled Week

Isaias is moving away slowly from Florida and leaving a trailing moisture plume that will keep a decent chance of seeing daily showers and storms in the forecast. As a result, steering winds will be out of the West-Southwest to allow the activity that develops to move from inland locations toward the coast.

#Isaias is leaving a tail of moisture over #Florida. This means a chance of showers and storms is in the forecast especially in the afternoon with the daytime heat. Activity will start inland and march towards the coast. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4F2uuSkGvp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2020

Have the rain gear with you all week because it will be wet and unsettled. The primary concern with the storms that develop with the daytime heat will be for lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding could be an issue in spots.

WET AND UNSETTLED pattern this week! #Isaias will leave a trailing moisture plume allowing for the heat in the afternoon to fire up showers and storms inland and push toward the coastal communities. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/HtpAUO9c7q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2020

Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall tonight around the Carolinas. It will bring impacts all along the Eastern seaboard through mid-week.

8 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm #Isaias is passing well offshore the northeast Florida coast. The majority of the rain associated with this lopsided system is mainly over water. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9oEJr4trXS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2020

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7