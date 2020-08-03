Wet & Unsettled Week

Isaias is moving away slowly from Florida and leaving a trailing moisture plume that will keep a decent chance of seeing daily showers and storms in the forecast. As a result, steering winds will be out of the West-Southwest to allow the activity that develops to move from inland locations toward the coast.
Have the rain gear with you all week because it will be wet and unsettled. The primary concern with the storms that develop with the daytime heat will be for lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Flooding could be an issue in spots.
Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall tonight around the Carolinas. It will bring impacts all along the Eastern seaboard through mid-week.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7