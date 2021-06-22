It will be super hot!
Highs forecast in the low 90’s and feeling like the low 100’s when you combine the humidity, so remember that hydration is the key to beat the heat. Also, take frequent breaks when spending longer periods outdoors.
Today sea breeze inland storms develop with the daytime heat. Once the winds lighten up, we could see some showers spread into Metro Broward and Miami-Dade tonight. Overall, the pattern gets wetter on Wednesday… Wet Wednesday? Seems likely with more moisture moving into the region. This moisture is set to linger and leaving high rain chances through Saturday.
Today in the Tropics
Wave over 600 miles East-Southeast of Windward Islands has a low chance to form before conditions become less favorable for growth by Thursday.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and keep it tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7