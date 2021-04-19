Wet & Unsettled Through Mid-Week

We are following an approaching front that will be the main focus of the hot and wet next few days. Winds out of the South-Southwest will pump in the heat and tropical air from the Caribbean, which is why scattered showers and storms are in the forecast. At least through Wednesday have the rain gear on hand. A strong-end storm can’t be ruled out.

As the front sags VERY slowly South, a few morning showers possible on Thursday (Earth Day) until it clears South Florida.

Temperatures should be more average by the end of the week with lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s, but it will feel more comfortable as the humidity drops throughout the day Thursday into Friday.

WETTER PATTERN: A front nearby will make for wetter times through Thursday. Today & tomorrow, expect scattered showers & storms. Wednesday will be in the wettest day of the week with heavy rain possible at times that may lead to isolated flooding. #flwx pic.twitter.com/5xohTwqeGn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 19, 2021

Chance of showers & storms increasing today. Spotty storms expected to develop this afternoon producing heavy rain that could lead to areas of minor street flooding, gusty winds & dangerous lightning. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/oG14osEDzT — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 19, 2021

*Lyrid Meteor shower can be viewed tonight, peaking late Wednesday through Thursday morning. Look toward the Northeast sky, then higher by dawn.

* First supermoon of the year is known as Pink Supermoon happening April 26th. It won’t have a pink hue, but rather a golden color above the horizon. It will appear big and bright. Also, it is called a the April pink full moon due to the early Spring blooms of a certain wildflower native to Eastern North America.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7