A typical day with morning sun and mainly dry conditions. By the afternoon, inland storms form. Late evening, some of that activity could build into the Metro areas of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Today in the Tropics: We are watching a broad area low pressure (disturbance) located a couple of hundred miles Northeast of the Central Bahamas remains poorly organized. Conditions are expected to become hostile, preventing development while it moves North-Northeast 5-10 mph over the Southwestern Atlantic Ocean during the next few days. NHC giving it a low chance to form during the next 48 hours.

It is not coming to South Florida… It will merge with a slowly approaching front.

So, what can we expect?

On Tuesday, a turn of winds is expected out of the South-Southeast which will draw up moisture from the tropics. As for the broad low, it will have a merging effect with a slow-moving front to keep deeper moisture around causing a stretch of wet and unsettled days.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and stay weather aware with your Storm Station, 7News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7