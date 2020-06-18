Wet & Unsettled Pattern

Deep tropical moisture is moving in from the South to North and leaving South Florida with a good chance of rain. Strong to even severe storms possible interior/East coast areas today. Heavy rainfall possible leading to street flooding concerns.

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be spreading across South Florida that could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, funnel clouds, and gusty winds. Slow-moving storm motion will increase the flood risk around poor drainage areas.

It will remain unsettled through Saturday. By Father’s Day, some Saharan Dust is set to arrive. This should limit shower and storm activity, but it doesn’t mean we will be totally dry in the afternoon hours.

Keep in mind that this dust acts as an allergen, so if you suffer from respiratory issues… take the proper precaution into early next week.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7