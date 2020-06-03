Wet, Unsettled Pattern Ahead

Local Forecast

Moisture splitting from Cristobal in the Southern Bay of Campeche is moving into the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. Also, as a front lingers near South Florida, the moisture is getting trapped over the region. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms possible today. More widespread Thursday into Friday. Street flooding likely with pockets of heavier rain due to the ground being saturated from last week.

What can we expect for the weekend? Depends on what happens with Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.

A weaker storm moving Northward across the Gulf of Mexico would mean wetter weather for the entire state of Florida.

A stronger storm would leave conditions wetter along the West coast of Florida and drier on the East side.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Cristobal will cross the Southern Bay of Campeche coast later today and move inland over Eastern Mexico tonight and Thursday. Gradual weakening is forecast while the center of the storm remains inland, but restrengthening is expected once it moves back over water Thursday night and Friday.

Once Cristobal begins to move Northward across the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, a lot of things can change since it is a slow-moving storm. Right now, there is a risk of storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts this weekend along portions of the United States Gulf coast from Texas to the Florida Panhandle. The exact location is too soon to determine and everyone along the Gulf coast states should be monitoring the progress of Cristobal.

Damaging and deadly flooding has already been occurring over portions of Mexico and Central America. More rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides. Forecast calls for an additional 10-20 inches of rain in the next 24-48 hours.

Isolated storm total amounts of 35 inches dating back to Saturday, May 30th for Southern Guatemala and El Salvador.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7