Tropical moisture gets pushed in from the East by High pressure. A front out of the north traps it over the area. The result is a good chance for pockets of rain. This will be the scenario for South Florida possibly though the weekend.

In the Tropics

While there are a handful of tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin, NHC is only watching two areas for possible organization. The first wave is just off the West Coast of Africa with a 30% chance for development and the second is near the Lesser Antilles. This one has a very low 10% chance for growth.