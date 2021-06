Plenty of available moisture will stick around leaving South Florida with a chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Most models are indicting that some of the rain will be heavy at times leading to street flooding. Lightning and gusty winds are other potential hazards.

STORMY DAYS AHEAD: Extra moisture across South Florida will keep widely scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. Some storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. A street flood risk may develop. #7weather pic.twitter.com/wewVSrZhGf — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2021

Long range models are keeping a good rain chance through next week. Have the rain gear with you at all times!

WET PATTERN AHEAD: High rain chances will stick around through the first half of next week. Make sure you don't leave your umbrella at home! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KYrD7kcIlq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 24, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7