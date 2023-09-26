We’re still in the thick of a soggy weather pattern. A deep moisture flow is streaming out of the Caribbean Sea. It’s large plume of moist air that expands north across all of Florida. It’s this situation that’s contributing to our wet and unsettled weather days. On Tuesday, we saw some repeated rains over saturated grounds in western Broward County. That soaking brought the return of Street Flood alerts into the areas around Weston and Southwest Ranches.

Trying to determine exactly when thunderstorms might ramp up continues to be challenging. We rely on guidance from forecast models that often don’t jive with one another. That’s still a big dilemma, at the moment! The daytime heat sometimes plays a role, as well as sea breeze boundaries. There are other “triggers” too so it’s best to be prepared to face an anytime downpour (as long as this pattern holds). On Wednesday, watch for scattered to numerous showers and storms. With light steering winds, any activity that forms will be prolonged. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty thunderstorm winds will be among the primary concerns.

If you’re thinking ahead to the weekend, there’s still a high likelihood of more active weather. Weekend storms will form as a weak front drops south into our region. The frontal boundary isn’t one to push by quickly, unfortunately. As it meanders, we’ll keep with the on-and-off bands of rain with storms. There may (finally) be a break in this soggy stretch, though. On Monday and Tuesday of next week, we might see the front get a firm push southward. Once we get on the other side of it, drier times will be in the forecast with a decrease in humidity. Stay tuned.

