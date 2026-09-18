South Florida remains in an unsettled pattern today, with an upper-level low crossing the state and helping trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy Rain Possible Today

Scattered coastal showers and storms this morning will become more numerous across the interior and Southwest Florida this afternoon. Stronger storms could produce 1–3 inches of rain per hour, with isolated totals of 2–5 inches possible.

Localized street flooding will remain a concern, especially in urban and poor-drainage areas.

Wetter This Weekend

Deeper tropical moisture arrives Saturday, pushing rain chances to 70%. Numerous showers and storms are expected through the weekend, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

Weak steering winds could result in slow-moving storms and repeated heavy downpours, keeping the localized flooding threat elevated.

Tropics Update

A new area is being monitored several hundred miles southwest of the Azores. Some gradual development is possible over the next couple of days.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7