Extremely wet start to the work-week across South Florida with some much needed rainfall. A front is expected to crawl Eastward not completely clearing Southeast Florida until Tuesday night, so count on repeated rounds of heavy downpours. Flooding potential is high.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Florida (mainland) through Tuesday Morning. Periods of steady moderate to heavy rainfall are expected. A general 3-6″ of total rainfall are forecasted with locally higher amounts in excess of 7-8″ possible.

