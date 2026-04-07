Rainy times are on the way and some of it could mean business (heavy downpours and potential flooding). The reason? It’s due to the approach of a Florida Front and expanding moisture plume. These features are settling south and east, eventually to stretch out across the south Florida region. You can detect the position of the Front from the satellite and radar shown blow. It’s triggering areas of rain, especially over the Gulf waters.

Forecast models show developing downpours. The latest guidance shows future impacts across Broward and Miami-Dade from the very start of the day, on Tuesday. Some of these rain bands will be sluggish to “move along”.

It’s the beginning of a wet and unsettled pattern that will tend to peak Tuesday through Wednesday. Additional rainfall will likely rush in during the late week, as well. At that time, we’ll have a solid onshore wind flow.

Even though the boundary is forecast to be south of us during the late week, we’ll still have periods of lighter rain showers. They’ll probably be more temporary, due to the strong breeze flowing off the ocean. On a more positive note, temperatures will have us feeling fine! It’ll be pleasant with the ocean air over us and only modest warmth and humidity.

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