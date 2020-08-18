Wet Pattern & Watching 2 in the Tropics

Local Weather:

A front to the north across the southeast U.S. should keep our steering flow out of the south-southwest this week. This will bring in a steady supply of tropical moisture over South Florida and leaving a decent chance of seeing scattered to numerous showers and storms Wednesday. High chance of rain in place through Friday.

Weekend weather will depend on a wave well south of us in the Caribbean and how organized it gets.

DAY PLANNER- If you are going to the polls to vote, the weather is quiet, warm & muggy. Steamy sun this afternoon should help temps. climb into the 90's with inland storms developing. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kLMKEicImm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 18, 2020

A broad area of low pressure located over 900 miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands is moving into favorable conditions for development. In fact, a depression is likely to form while it moves west or west-northwest at 15-20 mph in the next couple of days. If it develops overcoming some dry air and Saharan Dust to the north of the area, it could move over or near the Leeward Islands this weekend. Areas beyond, including South Florida should monitor closely.

As of the latest Tropical Outlook, a broad area of low pressure may become a tropical depression within the next day or two as it moves WNW across the Atlantic. #7weather pic.twitter.com/oPxOLqsWqN — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 18, 2020

Wave in the eastern Caribbean sea is disorganized producing pockets of heavy rain across portions of the Windward Islands and Venezuela. It could grow stronger as it travels west in the next few days.

As of the 8 a.m. Tropical Outlook, a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles may become a tropical depression later this week as it moves into the Caribbean Sea. #7weather pic.twitter.com/M4l8FKaoa1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 17, 2020

