On and off showers and isolated storms through late morning. By the afternoon, the East and West coast sea breezes meet, so scattered showers and storms likely to develop with the daytime heat. East winds should be strong enough to push everything inland and toward the Gulf coast through tonight. Therefore, metro and coastal communities should be drier later.
Upper-level low nearby will keep enough moisture in the air for us to have a good rain chance through the next 72 hours.
Today June 1st we kick off 2 seasons:
- Meteorological Summer (astronomical Summer starts June 20th)
- Atlantic Hurricane Season
7 Weather will have everything you need to know to you prepared for another active season. Hopefully you can join us this Thursday, June 3rd at 9 pm for Surviving A Storm.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7