Showers increase early afternoon and strong storms possible. Main worry will be for more flooding and dangerous lightning.

Pattern turns drier by Friday and into Father’s Day weekend.

SOGGY WORK WEEK: Wetter times stick around as winds primarily out of the SW continue to pump in tropical moisture. Expect scattered to numerous showers & storms (some strong) with heavy rain and gusty winds at times. Isolated street flooding is possible. pic.twitter.com/hgr4gkWWCu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021

THE WET PATTERN CONTINUES through much of the rest of the work week as tropical moisture lingers. Much drier conditions are expected into the weekend as drier air and possible Saharan Dust limits our rain chances. Typical chances may return by early next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2Hph3zXVEh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Tropical Storm Bill is stronger and moving away from the United States. It should weaken by tonight and dissipate Wednesday across the Canadian Maritimes.

5 A.M. ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Bill has strengthened a bit more as of this advisory. It should be a short-lived tropical storm. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/sEoxvDnuXM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021

Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico forecast to move Northward late week and possibly becoming the next depression. Texas and Louisiana should monitor. Plenty of heavy rain to impact portions of Central American and Southern Mexico during the next few days.

8 A.M. TUE. TROPICAL UPDATE: This disturbance is not expected to move much over the next couple of days. By Thursday, however, it will start to move north, at which point development could begin to occur. A tropical depression may form by late this week. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/etqw76FofV — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021 .

Tropical wave South of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance to develop. Not expecting much out of this one.

EARLY A.M. TUE. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave south of the Cape Verde Islands has a window for slow development over the next few days before conditions become unfavorable due to dry air and strong upper-level winds. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/VGFvzPl71I — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 15, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay tuned to your Storm Station!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7