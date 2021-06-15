Showers increase early afternoon and strong storms possible. Main worry will be for more flooding and dangerous lightning.
Pattern turns drier by Friday and into Father’s Day weekend.
Today in the Tropics
Tropical Storm Bill is stronger and moving away from the United States. It should weaken by tonight and dissipate Wednesday across the Canadian Maritimes.
Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico forecast to move Northward late week and possibly becoming the next depression. Texas and Louisiana should monitor. Plenty of heavy rain to impact portions of Central American and Southern Mexico during the next few days.
Tropical wave South of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance to develop. Not expecting much out of this one.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and stay tuned to your Storm Station!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7