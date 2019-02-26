Wet Pattern

South Florida we have two things that will be combing to produce anytime showers and parts of the area getting a good soaking. We have a warm front lifting North and a minor upper-level disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. This will keep the rain chance at 90% Tuesday afternoon into tonight and then down to a 50% as the front will be more North of South Florida. Forecast is trending drier to finish the week.

Don't leave home without your umbrellas. Some areas today will get a good soaking. Get all the details on Today in Florida. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #wsvn pic.twitter.com/nBTKrn8apX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 26, 2019

However, with the warm front moving North and disturbance moving through the Florida Peninsula, it will funnel in stronger winds out of the East. That means high rip current risk for swimmers around all Atlantic beaches, winds forecast near 20+ knots creating a concern for boaters and Gulf stream seas building up 7 feet.

Rip current risk will be high for all Atlantic beaches. Strong winds will create rough seas for boaters. Gulf stream seas building up to 7 feet. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kpgaOL9C9V — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 26, 2019

By Wednesday, it will not be as breezy, but the chance of showers continues as long as the warm front is around. Conditions will start to dry out on Thursday. Now if you were wondering about cooler air, temperatures will remain above average through the weekend.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7