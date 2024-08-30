Unfortunately, Mother Nature will not be doing us any favors when it comes to the weather for the long, Labor Day holiday weekend.

The ingredients are coming together — upper low, tropical moisture and a tropical wave — to fuel above average rain chances and the likelihood for storms all three days this weekend.

We’re not talking about a full-blown washout but it will be more on the damp and dreary side, especially during the afternoons.

If your weekend starts early this Friday, expect partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms. The highest rain chances will be in the morning with drier conditions in the afternoon compared to the past couple days. There is the potential for another round of storms to work onshore by the evening, however.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, conditions will be fairly similar with the upper low and tropical wave nearby. This will fuel scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially from the late-morning through the afternoon hours.

This will cap high temperatures in the upper 80s for most locations and will also make for less-than-ideal beach conditions, although the very start of the day shouldn’t be too bad.

Now on Labor Day, our pattern will slowly start to change and we will be behind the very stormy and unsettled pattern. With that said, scattered showers and storms are still likely on Monday, especially during the morning and midday time frame, as the upper low fades and departs.

By the middle of next week, high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will nudge toward Florida, which should help reduce rain chances at least somewhat and push the deep tropical moisture off to our north and west.