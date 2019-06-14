Wet Father’s Day Weekend?

Front over North Florida will continue to drag deep tropical moisture over us. Look for times of clouds and rain likely late afternoon. Some downpours and storms will develop during the evening rush. Unfortunately models are showing it will be busy between 6-10 pm.

Enough moisture is still around and that means rain is expected later today. Temperatures in the afternoon will be near average in the upper 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8WlbgBnJas — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 14, 2019

Over the weekend, our pattern changes. However, tropical moisture will still be around. Winds will be off the ocean, so sea breeze showers and storms likely to develop along coastal communities and slowly push inland. Forecast definitely looks drier for the second half of the day. Hopefully this helps in planning your day for Dad!

Wishing all Father’s a special weekend!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7