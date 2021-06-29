Wet conditions are set to stick around through the fourth of July weekend. Most models continue to show tropical moisture moving in and out keeping a high rain chance in the forecast. Therefore, have the umbrella with you at all times!

South Florida have the rain gear on hand! Scattered showers and isolated storms will produce heavy rain at times. Flooding, in spots possible. High rain chance continues through the rest of the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/GUkTf4IIQR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2021

Today in the Tropics

We are watching a wave in the Atlantic that is located a few hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles. Development could happen as it reaches the islands Wednesday evening. NHC giving it a medium potential of forming. Regardless, rains to spread through the Lesser Antilles and eventually move through Hispaniola and the Bahamas late week.

8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Tropical wave located 850 miles East of the Lesser Antilles could develop as it reaches the islands by Wednesday night. NHC giving it a medium chance to form while it moves W/NW at 15 to 20 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/idWRCq132j — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2021

There is another wave located Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands becoming better organized. It is moving West-Northwest at about 20 mph. NHC giving a low chance to form for now.

8 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Shower activity with a tropical wave located about 800 miles SW of the Cabo Verde Islands has become a little better organized since yesterday. Slow development possible over the next couple of days as it moves W/NW at about 20 mph. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/Lyz7w3sWTz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2021

