Wet conditions are set to stick around through the fourth of July weekend. Most models continue to show tropical moisture moving in and out keeping a high rain chance in the forecast. Therefore, have the umbrella with you at all times!
Today in the Tropics
We are watching a wave in the Atlantic that is located a few hundred miles East of the Lesser Antilles. Development could happen as it reaches the islands Wednesday evening. NHC giving it a medium potential of forming. Regardless, rains to spread through the Lesser Antilles and eventually move through Hispaniola and the Bahamas late week.
There is another wave located Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands becoming better organized. It is moving West-Northwest at about 20 mph. NHC giving a low chance to form for now.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7