A humid, muggy and moist/unsettled airmass is now in place over South Florida, so look for a gradual increase in shower and thunderstorm activity during the next several hours with coverage increasing from South to North.

This tropical moisture unfortunately is forecast to linger due to a weak cold front pressing down the Florida that won’t have enough upper-level support to clear all the weather out.

Therefore, look for it to be wet at times. Any pockets of heavy rain that trains over an area for a long period of time, could result in street flooding.

The Weather Prediction Center has now placed portions of the East coast metro area under a marginal risk if seeing excessive rainfall. However, it depends where the rain sets up shop.

The weak front should fall apart on Saturday with conditions improving throughout the day. Hopefully there will be less rain.

By Monday, a strong cold front with little moisture is set to arrive. This once will be having us sport around an extra layer or two Tuesday into Wednesday. Long range models are showing widespread 50’s midweek!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7