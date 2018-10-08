Wet and windy

As Tropical Storm Michael moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, areas of rain will expand from south to north. Look for gusty downpours on Monday due to the slow-moving tropical system (to our west) and high pressure (east). Squally conditions will linger into Tuesday and the midweek, too, with Michael staying more than 200 miles miles away from south Florida. If the slow speed of Michael continues, the system could become a hurricane, rapidly intensifying, and that would be a concern for the northern reaches of the state into Wednesday. The latest forecast track has Michael making landfall around Wednesday evening by the Florida panhandle or Big Bend region. Basically, it’s being steered by the jet stream (“high speed river of air” that’s far up, in the sky). There’s a big dip in the jet heading toward the eastern third of the nation. That’s what is steering Michael northward, for now, with an expected bend to the east. South Florida is out of the cone due to the proximity of high pressure that wedges our way from the Atlantic. Still, a funnel of moisture will keep us dealing with rainy and unsettled conditions for much of this week. Even later in the week we may not catch a break. Long range forecasts show a slow moving frontal boundary settling into Florida (behind Michael). The front may “hang up” and become stationary somewhere between Orlando and Lake Okeechobee. That would mean we’d find ourselves on the wet side of a stalled front (following being on the wet side of a tropical system)!