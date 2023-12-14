We’re still in the early stages of a very unsettled weather pattern. We’re caught between a lingering front, distant high pressure, and an approaching low pressure disturbance. The front moved closer to south Florida on Wednesday with periods of rain. The moisture will stubbornly stay intact, but there will be breaks in the rain (especially into Thursday). Meanwhile, the windy impacts are going to continue. Winds could even gust as high as 50 mph on Thursday! These gloomy, wet and gusty times will intensify (and peak) on Saturday as a low pressure area moves out of the Gulf and into Florida. It won’t be until late Sunday that conditions improve with drier and calmer weather.

It’s worth noting how unusual it is to have a rain event of this magnitude in December. This is, of course, firmly within south Florida’s Dry Season. Furthermore, December ranks as our 3rd driest month of the entire year. Typically, we only pick up a couple inches of rain during this month (the exact average in Miami is 2.44″ rainfall, for all of December). That’s what makes the next few days so rare. We’re forecasting between 4 and 8 inches of rain through mid-day Sunday, and the National Weather Service has issued a Street Flood Watch for coastal and metro Broward and Miami-Dade. The potential flooding alert is currently in effect through Thursday evening but likely to get extended. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.