Wet and windy

Plenty of clouds have been in place due to a nearby front. The cold front slowly pushed across south Florida on Wednesday with temperatures cooling back about 10-degrees.

It will be a challenge to break from the cloud cover as we round out the week. Even as the front settles south (into the Straits) and stalls, a flow off the ocean will bring patches of rain with increasing winds.

After a brief time with northerly winds, a veer will come off the Atlantic from Thursday through Friday. Expect some rain bands with the potential for heavy downpours (especially into the weekend).

The next weather system will soon take shape in the Gulf of Mexico. Low pressure will slide northeast with unstable air over south Florida. First, a warm front “arm” will lift across the Keys (and mainland) followed by an approaching cold front from the west. Most forecast models show the potential for strong storms, late Saturday into Sunday. Regardless, even when it’s not raining, we’ll have to contend with a gusty wind through the weekend!