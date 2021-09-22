We are following a Fall Front

High pressure over the Gulf, responsible in part for dragging rain over South Florida will slowly move SW. We will remain warm, soupy, & muggy.

In the Nation’s Mid Section, a cold front is trying to move into Florida. Models suggest it may stall out over our area during the weekend. No temp change is expected, just a chancer for more rain. We may, just may, get a little bit less humidity on Monday. Keep fingers crossed.

Until then, more rain….

We will be on the high side of what is typical for rain chances this time of year through Thursday. Once the front stalls, the chances go up to 70% until Saturday.