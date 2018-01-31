We’re Getting Warmer

High pressure will remain in firm control over the next couple of days. This will stir up easterly winds leading to a gradual warm up and more clouds added to the scenery.

Expect another cool start on Thursday morning, despite temps running a touch warmer than Wednesday, in the upper 50s (inland) and low 60s (metro and coast) under partly cloudy skies.

Temps will continue to gradually warm ahead of our next cold front to close in by Friday night into Saturday. Ahead of this front, expect a few showers favoring the Atlantic waters.

Florida is now "between fronts." The next one is in the distant NW. It should arrive Friday, but in very weak fashion. pic.twitter.com/War5z9QAS5 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 30, 2018

Yet another cold front will make a beeline for South Florida and increase our rain chances Sunday through Monday. Behind it, high pressure will build in and reinforce mostly dry days to kick off next work week.

