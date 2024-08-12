Back to school for Broward students today and it will be very warm at drop off. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s. By pick up, spotty showers & an isolated inland storm possible. Heat Advisory starts at 10am, so make sure you’re drinking plenty of water!

The Heat Advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade will run through 6pm and the one for the Florida Keys through 7pm. Temperatures will feel like the triple digits and it looks like the extra steamy conditions will persist through Wednesday.

Today in the Tropics

Potential Storm Five is moving quickly to the West. It is expected to become a tropical depression later today or tonight and become a tropical storm as it nears the Leeward Islands.

Potential Storm Five is forecast to move across portions of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday and approach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday evening. It will become a full-fledged tropical storm as it nears the islands. The next name on the list is Ernesto.

NEW UPDATE: A Tropical Storm Watch was issued for Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. Conditions will likely deteriorate for these islands on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7