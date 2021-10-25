A series of changes will take place throughout the week. Rain and possible storms are expected on Monday as a front fades over the region early Tuesday. Conditions are going to dry out with temperatures rising to near-record levels in the afternoon through Wednesday.

By Thursday, rain builds back ahead of a stronger cold front that could bring us a real treat for Halloween weekend. If computer models are right, this could be the strongest cold front so far of the season. Showers and isolated storms likely Thursday into early Friday as the front clears South Florida. Therefore, winds increase on Friday out of the North to allow drier air to filter in and some cooling. In fact, temperatures could drop about 10- degrees.

Overnight/morning lows in the upper 60’s with highs in the low 80’s. Now that would be real nice!

Today in the Tropics

A non-tropical area of low pressure is forecast to form off the East coast of the United States during the next day or so. This low pressure system will generally move North-Northeast through the middle of the week, and likely to bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S. coast. By the end of the week, it could acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics while moving away from the United States. NHC giving it a medium chance to form.

MONDAY 2 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Non-tropical low pressure area is expected to form off the E coast of the U.S. during the next day or so. It will move N/NE & by the end of the week, the low could acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics while moving away from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/BTacGZOuug — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 25, 2021

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7