WEEKEND WIND AND RAIN

Happy Saturday, South Florida! Although our first full week of Fall 2018 was a warm one, conditions each afternoon remained mostly dry across all of South Florida. But that is all expected to change starting today. Tropical moisture from the Bahamas is moving across South Florida, increasing our rain chances this morning. Expect a good chance of showers and thunderstorms lingering through the first half of our Saturday.

Afternoon rain chances will remain present, but it shouldn’t be AS active as this morning. The main story this afternoon will be the building breeze across South Florida. Winds will be out of the East between 10-20 mph, with some areas gusting even higher than that!

It seems that brisk breeze will linger through the next 5-6 days, leaving for a breezy to gusty weekend and upcoming work week. Breeze showers and scattered thunderstorms will also remain in the forecast through the upcoming work week.

And as all of us here in South Florida know all too well….a brisk East breeze means an elevated risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches. That goes for Palm Beach, Broward & Miami-Dade coastal areas. This weekend might not be the best weekend for swimming. Even strong swimmers should probably stay out of the water for the next 5-6 days.

Remember, if you happen to get caught in a rip current, do not try to fight it by swimming back to shore. Swim parallel to the coastline until you are out of it, then proceed to swim back to shore. Boaters should also use caution over the Atlantic waters as seas will also build through the weekend. Please be safe out there and enjoy your weekend!

