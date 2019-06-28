Weekend Will be Wet At Times

South Florida grab the rain gear because you will be using it at one point today. Our pattern is getting wetter and that is due to a tropical wave located over the Bahamas that extends into the Eastern Tip of Cuba. Tropical waves tend to be fickle. They can grow quickly and fall apart just as fast, but computer models have been insisting it will hold. Therefore, look for periods of rain with a strong storm or two Friday.

The wettest day over the weekend will be Saturday. Look for anytime downpours with some areas of street flooding. Although tropical moisture is set to linger through Sunday, we will have more breaks from the rain.

Keep in mind with high rain chances this weekend, it should bring relief from the recent hot temperatures. Forecast highs will be in the upper 80’s. Early next week, rain chance will go down and temperatures will climb back into the 90’s.

WET WEEKEND? – Saturday will be the wettest day over the weekend. Look for anytime downpours. Flooding in some areas possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kjNbyMlfDi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7