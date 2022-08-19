High pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is breaking down allowing for another to build back in from the Western Atlantic Ocean helping to shift our wind flow out of the East. This is a typical Summer pattern for South Florida, so look forward to an overnight or early morning passing shower on the breeze leading to afternoon inland storms.

A refreshing breeze is forecast along the coast as winds do pick up off the ocean between 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. However, it will also increase the risk of rip currents at area beaches mid-weekend… If you’re planning on going for a swim, make sure to be aware of the red flags.

Average temperatures expected with lows in the low 80’s and highs in the low 90’s.

WEEKEND WEATHER- South #Florida a more typical pattern returns with an ocean breeze. Look for an overnight/morning passing shower leading to afternoon isolated inland storms. Seasonable temperatures expected with lows in the low 80's & highs in the low 90's. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/C95tOSIfMO — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2022

Today in the Tropics

A broad area of low pressure has emerged into the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico and Bay of Campeche is showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that a tropical depression could form later today as it moves toward the Northwest. Computer models show this system moving inland across Northeastern Mexico Saturday night and the rains spreading into Texas in the days ahead. Texas is currently in a drought and use the rain.

SPECIAL TROPICAL UPDATE- Showers & storms with broad area of low pressure are getting better organized. NHC is increasing the chance for it to develop into a depression later today or on Saturday. A Recon plane is heading out to investigate the system this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/dAS587ArKv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2022

BROAD LOW PRESSURE located over SW Gulf of Mexico is now INVEST 99L. It has a small window to form while moving NW later today & is expected to move inland across NE Mexico Saturday night. Much needed rain forecast to spread into Texas in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/C13wPITsFs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2022

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7