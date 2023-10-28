At least one more breezy to windy day is expected with a persistent onshore wind flow and gusts between 25-30 mph.

High pressure located off the Southeast coast will provide for mostly dry conditions today. Outside of a brief passing shower, it should be a nice refreshing kind of day. However, the wind will maintain marine hazards in place.

The pattern begins to change on Sunday as high pressure weakens and an upper low approaches the area from the East. This will increase moisture levels and allow scattered showers and isolated storms to return to the forecast by the afternoon/evening.

A chance of showers continues into early next week as a weak cold front arrives Wednesday with no noticeable cooling other than making conditions feel less humid on Thursday.

If you wondering whether or not Halloween will be a trick-or-treat? Right now, it looking pretty good. A few creepy clouds and spooky showers possible with only a 30% rain chance in the forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7