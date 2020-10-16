Weekend Weather

A front producing below average temperatures around the Central and Southeast United States will weaken as it moves near Lake Okeechobee and stalls. Most models show it won’t have enough of a push to clear. As high pressure builds behind the front, winds turn breezy. This will drive in some fast-moving showers.

The weekend will not be a washout with near average temperatures. Once the front fades early next week, the humidity will go down just a notch. Drier conditions expected through Wednesday.

King Tides are back! The tides are running extra high and minor coastal flooding possible through October 20th. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Saturday evening.

If you haven’t made any weekend plans, the Making Strides drive-thru tribute parade is happening Saturday between 6:30-7:45 pm at Tropical Park. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s with a chance of seeing quick-moving showers. Come join us for a great cause!

Who are you driving for?

Have a wonderful weekend and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

