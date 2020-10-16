Weekend Weather

A front producing below average temperatures around the Central and Southeast United States will weaken as it moves near Lake Okeechobee and stalls. Most models show it won’t have enough of a push to clear. As high pressure builds behind the front, winds turn breezy. This will drive in some fast-moving showers.

The weekend will not be a washout with near average temperatures. Once the front fades early next week, the humidity will go down just a notch. Drier conditions expected through Wednesday.

Don't leave home without the umbrellas. Showers & storms are developing across portions of South #Florida. Some roads are already wet. Head out extra early! @wsvn @7weather #flwx #flkeys pic.twitter.com/fvDZ1VZGZA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2020

King Tides are back! The tides are running extra high and minor coastal flooding possible through October 20th. A Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in effect through Saturday evening.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY for #Broward & #MiamiDade through Saturday evening because of the #KingTides. The tides are extra high, so flooding of lots, parks, and roads with isolated road closures possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hNdpmvKeW6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2020

If you haven’t made any weekend plans, the Making Strides drive-thru tribute parade is happening Saturday between 6:30-7:45 pm at Tropical Park. Temperatures will be in the low 80’s with a chance of seeing quick-moving showers. Come join us for a great cause!

Who are you driving for?

MAKING STRIDES DRIVE-THRU TRIBUTE PARADE happening tomorrow at Tropical Park. Begins at 6:30 pm. Temps. in the low 80's with breezy conditions & a quick-shower. Making Strides has always been more than just a walk, it's a movement. Come join us! @wsvn #IDRIVEFOR @americancancer pic.twitter.com/g8YnMhi1qh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 16, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7