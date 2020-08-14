Weekend Weather

Summer Weather
The next 7 days will see temps running a degree or two above average. Heat indices, or the feels-like temps, will be hovering over 100°.
More Moisture
Saturday and Sunday rain chances will be running very typical but by next week, tropical moisture sneaks in and we could see our rain chances go up starting on Wednesday.
Tropical Action
NHC is watching two Tropical Storms, Josephine East of the Lesser Antilles, and Kyle off the Eastern Seaboard. Non promise any threat to land.
Record Setter
Kyle became the earliest “K” storm on record beating out infamous Katrina which was named on August 24, 2005. As a comparison the first hurricane of 1992 was Andrew, hitting South Florida on August 24th. That was the first “A” storm that year. We are up to “K” already with the peak of hurricane season coming up next month.
We’ll be watching