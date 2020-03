High pressure in firm continue will keep deep moisture associated with cold fronts away from South Florida. In fact, it will stay very dry and unseasonably warm through most of next week. Temperatures will have a Summer-like feel midweek. Enjoy the quiet pattern while we have it!

Where is the RAIN? Low rain chance to stick around through most of next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LSiYb41knq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 20, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7