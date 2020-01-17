Weekend Weather

South Florida winds will be gusty at times through Saturday. Overall, a weak front moves through with showers coming to end Friday afternoon. Skies slowly clear through the evening.

The weekend seems fairly dry with winds calming down on Sunday.

GETTING GUSTY- Winds will continue to increase throughout today as a weak front moves in. Showers should end by early afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/7WTHlEx1Q7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 17, 2020

Temperatures will be near average over the weekend with changes early next week as a stronger cold front approaches. Showers and isolated storms possible ahead. Front clears Monday night. Right now, models are not in agreement on how low temperatures will drop, but count on sporting a jacket or sweater on Tuesday.

NEAR NORMAL- Temperatures over the weekend will be near average. Lows in the upper 60's & highs in the upper 70's. Models are insisting that cooler air will arrive next week. Just how low will the temperatures go? Stay tuned! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3lZOZ5xCq9 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 17, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7