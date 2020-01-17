Weekend Weather

South Florida winds will be gusty at times through Saturday. Overall, a weak front moves through with showers coming to end Friday afternoon. Skies slowly clear through the evening.
The weekend seems fairly dry with winds calming down on Sunday.
Temperatures will be near average over the weekend with changes early next week as a stronger cold front approaches. Showers and isolated storms possible ahead. Front clears Monday night. Right now, models are not in agreement on how low temperatures will drop, but count on sporting a jacket or sweater on Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7