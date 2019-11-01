Weekend Weather

South Florida a cold front is weakening as it moves south. There is not a lot of moisture associated with it, but there will be enough lift for more spotty showers to develop late Friday and into the weekend. We are also introducing a chance of isolated inland storms. By Sunday, the front will be hanging around over the area and that will make it the wettest day of the weekend. Chance for rain will be up to a 50%.

Front gets closer today bringing a chance of spotty showers and isolated inland storms through the weekend. It will not be a washout. Wettest day will be Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/JwUU2NYhLF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 1, 2019

The jet stream is this fast flowing river of air in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere that helps the weather travel around the U.S. from West to East. When it takes a short dive to the South, cold fronts tend to completely cross through South Florida. However, don’t expect a cooler air anytime soon. First full week of November temperatures will remain above average.

Forecast calls for the northern branch of the jet stream to keep the cold air away through next week. In the meantime, above average temperatures are here to stay. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ckjVHH304C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 1, 2019

Have a wonderful and safe weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7