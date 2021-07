Saturday starting off with sun, clouds and passing storms.

SATURDAY START- Looking at a mix of sun and clouds with some passing showers. Most of the activity will happen this morning and by the afternoon storms favor inland areas and Southwest Florida. Typical temperatures around 90 degrees. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pLFVaWRytm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2021

Typical rain chances for this time of year is anywhere between 30-60% and we will be on the lower end this weekend. Look for most of the wet weather in the form of showers and storms to move in on the breeze early. By the afternoon, storms favor inland areas and march toward Southwest Florida. This means Metro and Coastal communities will be dry.

RAIN TREND- The average is between 30 – 60% and we will be on the lower end this weekend. Look for passing showers early and afternoon inland storms. Typical rain chances through next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bXBTv32JbP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 17, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7