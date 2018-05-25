Models are consolidating and indicating that we will have a weekend washout. Rainfall accumulations are ranging anywhere between 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amount of up to 8 inches from Friday night through Monday. Unfortunately, flooding is likely since the ground is already saturated. Other potential impacts we can possibly see are isolated tornadoes and rough seas. The main message we want to pass along is to avoid driving, if you don’t have to this weekend.

The reason for the rain is due to an area of low pressure in the Caribbean sitting to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico that is getting better organized. It could become the seasons first depression or storm in the next 48 hours. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of 90% in developing on Saturday. In fact, a recon mission is set to investigate it this afternoon.

Regardless of what happens with this area of low pressure, expect lots of rain to spread northward because we will be on the east side of the system that is loaded with moisture. It is also forecast to soak areas of Louisiana through the mid-Atlantic states as well.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7