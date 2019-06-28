Weekend Washout?

A Tropical Wave will move across the area this weekend and it could bring us rounds of rain. Waves are very difficult to forecast since they can grow quickly or fall apart just as fast.

On satellite we can see all the cloud cover associated with the wave. It extends from Cuba into the NW Bahamas and throughout much of the state. It is moving west and may take a few days to clear out completely.

If the wave does not fall apart, this is what we can expect:

High pressure over the Atlantic has winds coming out of the East/Southeast. This will push all its moisture across South Florida on Saturday. The downpours could be heavy at times and it could lead to street flooding.

By Sunday the wave moves into the Gulf of Mexico, but lingering moisture in its wake could still cause pockets of heavy rain. The Bahamas and Cuba could get a drenching as well.

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

If the wave remains intact, Saturday should be the wettest day of the weekend with a 70% chance for rain. Sunday could still be soggy with a 60% chance for downpours. Monday is still looking wet, but we dry out after that. With the clearer skies comes more sun and the return of the low 90s.