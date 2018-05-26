Weekend Washout

Despite the track of Alberto over the Gulf of Mexico, we will be on the wet side of the storm. The main impact for South Florida continues to be periods of heavy rainfall, leading to possible flooding. Other impacts we can’t rule out are gusty winds in rain bands to 40 mph or greater and isolated tornadoes possible today and Sunday. Rip currents and rough/surf marine conditions are already present.

A flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida and Central Florida except for the Florida Keys through Sunday evening. Models insist on impressive amounts of rain accumulations forecasting 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts of up to 12 inches across portions of South Florida. The ground is already saturated and flooding can easily happen. That is why the message for this holiday weekend is… If you don’t have to drive, stay indoors!

Forecast calls for 4-8 inches of rain with isolated amounts of 12 inches. Flood watch in effect until Sunday night for South Florida except the Florida Keys. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/g8hSQEPOza — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 26, 2018

As per Alberto, the forecast track has the center moving near the western tip of Cuban today, then it will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Saturday night through Monday and possibly transitioning into a full tropical storm. It will then approach the northern Gulf coast Monday night a little stronger with winds up to 65 mph.

There is a Storm Surge Watch for Horseshoe Beach Florida to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Also, a Tropical Storm Watch for the Cuban province of Pinal de Rio, Indian Pass Florida to Grand Isle Louisiana, Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.

8am Advisory is in and #Alberto is moving northward toward the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/rCixyNm2GQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 26, 2018

Make sure to stay informed with your Storm Station on-air, online and with our 7News Weather App. Make it a safe weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7