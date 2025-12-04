Despite a frail front crossing through South Florida Wednesday afternoon, it has done very little to our ongoing weather pattern besides the minor reduction in temperatures this morning.

Temperatures tonight will be warmer with widespread readings into the upper 60s to low 70s. That will make for very comfortable conditions to view the final moon of 2025 — the Cold Moon. Skies will be generally clear besides the thin layer of upper-level, wispy clouds that have been present throughout the day Thursday.

On Friday, it will be a similar day overall with mostly sunny skies and comfortably warm conditions. High temperatures will top out into the mid 80s for most locations.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend courtesy of winds flowing out from the south while the active storm track and fronts stay stuck near the Gulf Coast and Southeast. So while the Florida Panhandle will be cool and rainy to start the weekend, South Florida will be warm, bright and dry.

It’s not until Sunday and Monday when changes arrive as a front finally heads south, leading to the chance for isolated showers Sunday and then scattered showers Monday, especially during the morning hours.

This front will usher in a minor yet noticeable drop in temperatures by Tuesday with highs for the mid-next week time frame generally reaching the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.