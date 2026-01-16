Following the chilly start to our Friday, when widespread lows were in the low to mid 40s, a weekend warmup is in the cards for South Florida. While it won’t be warm all weekend long, lows and highs will be more seasonable.

For our Friday night, expect more clouds to stream in, which will limit significant cooling. Still, widespread lows in the upper 50s are forecast for most locations as a light wind redevelops.

That land wind will become an easterly wind during the day Saturday, however, which will aid in warmer temperatures. Highs will be near-average, topping off in the mid to upper 70s.

Another change to expect Saturday is additional clouds, especially during the morning and midday hours.

By Sunday, we’ll turn even warmer overall with highs up to around 80F with filtered sunshine and likely dry conditions. There will be an area of showers and storms that will develop just off the coast, however, so it will be a close call for our coastal locations.

That is in advance of our next cold front, which will arrive Sunday afternoon. That will give way to another drop in temperatures for Monday.

Therefore for Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, expect a chilly start once again with widespread lows in the upper 40s to low 50s followed by highs in the upper 60s That will be paired with sunny skies, making for a beautiful day.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will gradually warmup until another front potentially arrives next Friday. Ahead of that next front, there could be a rise in rain chances late next week.