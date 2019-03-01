Weekend Warmth

Overall look forward to another gorgeous and warm day. The only difference today will be the sea breeze developing some isolated showers. Wherever the East and West coast breeze meet, is where we will see the activity. However, rain chance is low. More of the same is expected over the weekend with the threat of rip currents along all Atlantic beaches.

By Tuesday, a stronger cold front approaches the Southeast United States. Ahead there could be some showers and storms firing up with cooler air finally for Wednesday. Temperatures will drop a good 10 degrees. Lows in the low 60’s and highs in the middle 70’s.

The East & West coast breeze will meet this afternoon & with the daytime warmth, produce isolated inland showers. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/wKSPnUxOZX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 1, 2019

If you are planning on going to enjoy all the great food, music & art Carnaval on The Mile has to offer this weekend in Coral Gables, the weather will be beautiful. Warm & sunny. @wsvn #CarnavalMiami #Carnavalonthemile #Kiwanisoflittlehavana pic.twitter.com/XXe42BeFdz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 1, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7