Weekend Warmth, Plus Storms?

A weak cold front has parked itself over Lake Okeechobee and with our onshore flow, managing to drive in occasional showers. Although rain chances are slight, there is enough moisture to see brief downpours at times. By tonight, it should be drier and the front will wash out on Saturday.

Most of the computer models are showing that another front will be moving into the southeast United States and draw in more moisture from the south our way than previous fronts. In fact, this could be our next best chance in a while to see some storms fire up through Monday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7